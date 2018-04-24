Goodlatte, Gowdy Strike a Deal to Review Long-Sought Documents on FBI’s Clinton Email Probe

Republican lawmakers examining the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation say they have reached an agreement with Justice Department officials to review and obtain documents they have been requesting for months.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said they “look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017.”

Those decisions include:

— the FBI’s pre-election announcement that it was investigating Clinton while failing to announce that it also was investigating Trump campaign associates;

— FBI Director James Comey’s July 2016 announcement that Clinton would not be prosecuted for her “extremely careless” handling of emails. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1