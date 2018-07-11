Goodlatte: FBI Lovergirl Page Will Be Held in Contempt of Congress If She Doesn’t Comply With Subpoena

Things are getting dicey for the FBI’s Romeo & Juliet.

Juliet is in trouble again.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) says Lisa Page’s refusal to appear for a private interview with two House committees despite being subpoenaed is a sign that the former FBI attorney has something to hide.

In a statement, Page’s attorney, Amy Jeffress, said her client did not have enough time to prepare and had asked the the House Judiciary and Oversight committees to schedule another date.

Page originally was scheduled to appear before both committees Wednesday as part of their investigation into alleged bias at the Justice Department. She and former lover Peter Strzok, who is set to testify publicly before the committees Thursday, exchanged anti-Trump text message throughout the 2016 campaign.

