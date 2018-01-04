‘Goodfellas’ Star Threatens To “Kill That Motherf*cker” Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein better be on the lookout for Paul Sorvino because the “Goodfellas” star is ready to put him in his grave.

Peter Jackson recently revealed that Miramax urged him not to cast both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in “Lord of the Rings,” which the director now believes was Weinstein’s doing. Paul Sorvino seems to believe Jackson’s story about Weinstein blacklisting his daughter and is prepared to seek vengeance if he ever sees him.

“He ought to hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across [one another] I think he’ll be lying on the floor somehow,” Sorvino told TMZ on Wednesday.

Sorvino seems pretty confident that the disgraced Hollywood producer will end up behind bars, but he’s ready to rumble if Weinstein weasels his way out of it.

“He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah,” the 78-year-old actor said. “Good for him if he goes, cause if not he has to meet me and I will kill the mother f**ker. It’s real simple.” – READ MORE