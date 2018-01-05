Good Thing Bill Clinton Isn’t Dealing With North Korea – He Once Lost The Nuclear Codes As President

Donald Trump’s nuclear brinkmanship with North Korea has raised a lot of eyebrows in recent days. Tuesday evening, Trump said on social media that he had a “bigger” nuclear button than Kim Jong Un and that his button “actually works.”

The North Korean hermit state has been threatening to become a nuclear power all the way back to Bill Clinton’s presidency. It’s a good thing they didn’t accomplish that goal in the 1990’s, because for a long period of time, Bill Clinton could not have fired a nuclear weapon.

Why? Because the Clinton White House once lost the nuclear codes.

The story of Clinton losing the nuclear codes first came to light in the book “Without Hesitation: The Odyssey of an American Warrior” by Gen. Hugh Shelton, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for three years of the Clinton presidency.

Shelton describes in his book how, for a series of months during the Clinton presidency, the nuclear codes were actually missing. “How the hell could we have lost the nuclear codes and not known it?” Sheldon writes. – READ MORE

