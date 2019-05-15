‘Good Place’ Actress Jameela Jamil Calls Her Abortion ‘Best Decision I Ever Made’ in Response to GA ‘Heartbeat’ Law

Good Place actress Jameela Jamil slammed Georgia’s recently signed abortion law, describing it as “inhumane” and revealing that terminating her pregnancy was the “best decision” she has ever made.

“This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist,” Jameela Jamil said while failing to mention that cases of rape and incest are exempt.

The Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act (HB 481), signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp last week, outlaws abortion when the fetus’s heartbeat is detectable, which usually takes place within six weeks of conception.

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made,” Jamil continued. “Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”