Good news: New Gallup poll shows Americans have wised up when it comes to climate change

A recent survey by Gallup asked Americans to cite what they believe are the country’s major problems.

Neither climate change nor global warming was among the many listed.

Climate change? Americans don't put it on any list of problems https://t.co/9OW0p1nSfb — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) July 22, 2018

The survey was of nearly 2,000 men and women ages 20 to 45 and not one of them consider global warming or climate change to be a problem. – READ MORE

“climate Change Is A Greater Threat To The Uk Than Eu Directives, Terrorism Or A Foreign Power Invading,” Wrote Climate Alarmist Simon Lewis In Friday’s Issue Of The Guardian Newspaper.

“This coming new reality is not high on the political agenda,” Lewis lamented, while “the scope of our political discussion on future threats is limited to Brexit and spending on defence.”

This must change immediately, Lewis warns, because global warming “is directly related to the cumulative emissions of carbon dioxide,” and stopping the warming “requires moving to zero emissions of carbon dioxide.”

Of course, Lewis’s modest proposal of moving to zero emissions of carbon dioxide would require everyone on the planet to stop breathing, which may very well be exactly what he intends. It would also kill off all the plant life on earth since carbon dioxide is plant food.

Simon Lewis is “professor of global change science” at University College London and the University of Leeds and apparently feels the need to justify his made-up position by getting people worked up into a froth over the apocalyptic evil that is “climate change.” – READ MORE

