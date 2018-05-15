Good News: Less Than Half Of Irish Voters Wish To Legalize Abortion

Even though all of Ireland’s celebrity class has aligned with global terrorist George Soros to legalize child killing in the Catholic shell of a nation, less than half of Irish voters wish to repeal the countries 8th Amendment and enshrine abortion as a constitutional right.

According to LifeNews, a recent Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows that only 47% of Irish voters wish to repeal the 8th Amendment on May 25. The remaining other half remains undecided or in favor of retaining it.

“This was tried … and failed … before,” reports LifeNews. “Back in 2015, 250 artistsalso unsuccessfully called for a repeal. Upping their game, hundreds of thousands of pounds from outside the nation have been poured into forcing abortion on the Irish this time by George Soros, Amnesty International and International Planned Parenthood Federation alone.”

On top of that, big tech companies like Google and Twitter have been working to thwart Ireland’s pro-life movement by blocking ads. Facebook, surprisingly, has not censored the retain campaigns. – READ MORE

