Good Guy with Gun Opened Fire on MD High School Shooter, Ended Threat

Reports indicate a resource officer at Maryland’s Great Mills High School “exchanged gunfire” with the attacker Tuesday morning to end the threat.

BREAKING: School resource officer exchanged gunfire with shooter at MD school shooting. #GreatMillsHighSchool Live coverage on @MSNBC. @NBCNews — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) March 20, 2018

WTOP reports that the shooting began with a single shot fired at “a girl in the hallway” at the start of the school day at Great Mills High. It is unclear how many more shots were fired as “students and staff” alerted the resource officer. That officer then moved to engage the shooter, ending the threat. – READ MORE

