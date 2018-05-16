Good Guy With a Gun: Officer ‘Saved Lives’ by Shooting Ex-Student Who Opened Fire at Illinois High School

A potential school shooting in central Illinois ended when a school resource officer shot and wounded an armed former student who opened fire Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old suspect, who arrived armed at Dixon High School about 8 a.m., shot at the officer who then returned fire, injuring him, police chief Steven Howell said at a news conference.

Howell commended the quick response of the school resource office for his fast response.

“I could not be more proud of the police officer and the way he responded to the situation. With shots ringing out through the hallways of the school, he charged towards the suspect and confronted him, head on,” Howell said. “Because of his heroic actions, countless lives were saved. We are forever indebted to him for his service and his bravery.”

Howell said the suspect had fired several shots near school gym, where the resource officer confronted him. The suspect then ran away, and shot back at the officer, who had pursued after him. The officer fired back, wounding the suspect, who was then taken into custody. – READ MORE

