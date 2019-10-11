‘Good Boy, Bandit!’: Hero Dog Locates Missing Ohio Toddler in Under 10 Minutes

The praise is still flowing for a hero K-9 dog in Ohio this week who was able to track down a missing three year-old child in under 10 minutes.

A K-9 named Bandit (shown above) and his primary officer, Deputy Frank Bleigh, received a call on Tuesday about a three-year-old boy who had been missing from his front yard in the town of Sidney for 45 minutes, according to WDTN.

The boy’s parents believed the child had wandered off — and that nobody else was involved in the disappearance.

So officers immediately began scouring the Sidney neighborhood for signs of the toddler.

After having no luck finding the toddler themselves, the officers decided to call in Bandit, a four-year-old German Shepherd-Malinois mix.

Once on the scene, Bandit was not only able to find the child — he also tracked the toddler down faster than even the professionals imagined.

In less than 10 minutes, Bandit picked up the boy’s scent about a quarter of a mile away. – READ MORE