‘Gone With The Wind’ Sales Explode After Leftists Target Movie. Sales Of Other Classics Also Skyrocketing.

The recent decision to pull the American classic “Gone with the Wind” from HBO Max has had the Streisand effect, a phenomenon where attempting to suppress something ends up calling more attention to it and thus having the opposite effect of the intended desire.

“HBO Max parent AT&T Inc.’s move came amid growing concerns about racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while being arrested by a white Minneapolis police officer,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. “Considered a classic of American cinema and winner of eight competitive Academy Awards, including best picture, the 1939 film starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel tells the story of southern belle Scarlett O’Hara and her love affair with Rhett Butler. Much of the four-hour film is set on the O’Hara plantation, Tara, and in Atlanta during and after the Civil War.”

A review of Amazon’s “Best Sellers in Movies & TV” from Sunday did not show “Gone with the Wind” appearing in the top-100 ranking of bestsellers in the category.

However, by Wednesday, “Gone with the Wind” exploded in Amazon’s rankings to numerous top spots, including the following spots in the top-100 overall for the category – READ MORE

