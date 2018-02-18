Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant Slams Laura Ingraham As ‘Racist’ for ‘Ignorant’ LeBron James Comment

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant called Fox News Host Laura Ingraham a racist, for telling NBA star LeBron James to “shut up and dribble.”

“It’s just sad to see people who think that way. It’s weird. It’s not even a place where we should be as humans,” Durant said according to USA Today. “To me, it was racist.”

Durant added that President Donald Trump’s behavior has allowed people to be racists. Durant told the paper that Trump “made it cool for people to kind of speak their truth and kind of show what they’re really about.”

The 2017 NBA champion went on to criticize Ingraham’s freedom of speech even as he extolled his and LeBron James’ right to speak out.

“I do play basketball, but I am a civilian, and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think — or even louder. I can’t focus on that,” Durant added. “I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber (and UNINTERRUPTED) the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about. It’s just life that we talked about. My whole thing is I can’t dwell on that, and I can’t let that distract me from the real goal at hand, which is to continue to encourage and empower people around the world.” – READ MORE

