Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says ‘GOP has sold its soul to Trump’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a tweet Wednesday he believes the Republican Party “sold its soul” to President Trump.

Kerr, who is a notable critic of Trump and his administration, included a link to a New York Times opinion piece titled “Trump’s Going to Get Re-elected, Isn’t He?”

LEGENDARY NBA COACH JERRY SLOAN ‘DYING’ WHILE BATTLING DEMENTIA, PARKINSON’S DISEASE: REPORT

“I believe the vast majority of Americans want a unifying, moral leader.The GOP has sold its soul to Trump, so the Dems have to get this right in 2020,” Kerr wrote in the tweet. “Make this about jobs and unification. Period.”

Kerr’s tweet comes after he called on Congress to condemn Trump’s tweets, in which he blasted Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Min, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib D-MI, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. – READ MORE