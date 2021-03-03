Golden Globes Ratings, in Early Numbers Report, Crash by More Than 60 Percent

Hampered by Zoom glitches, obscure nominees, and a total absence of both the fashion red carpet and Ricky Gervais, the 78th annual Golden Globes appears headed for a ratings fiasco, with early viewership figures reportedly plummeting by more than half from last year’s show.

NBC’s broadcast of the Golden Globes on Sunday averaged a paltry 5.42 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the coveted advertising demographic of adults age 18 to 49, down more than 60 percent each from 14.76 million viewers and a 3.8 rating last year.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the final figures will likely rise but will almost certainly not be enough to rescue the show from a ratings catastrophe.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was the first since the Chinese coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on Hollywood, forcing studios to postpone major releases and shift their distribution toward digital streaming. As a result, the nominees were dominated by little-seen indie movie titles as well as Netflix and Amazon Studios releases. – READ MORE

