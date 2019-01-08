 

Golden Globes Get Political: ‘Our Work as Journalists Is Under Siege’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hfpa) President Meher Tatna’s Golden Globes Speech Took A Political Turn Sunday, Stating Journalist’s “the Freedom Of Expression” Is Presently “under Siege.”

In her remarks, Tatna also announced the creation of a new mandate to support media members with large financial grants.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“The freedom of expression that makes possible your work as creators and our work as journalists is under siege, which is why our missing to establish cultural ties between foreign countries and the United States has never been more important,” began Tatna before attendees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “To that end, our members, representing 50 countries, have unanimously voted to expand our mandate to to support journalists around the globe with grants of $1 million dollars each to two non-profit, non-partisan organizations.” – READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed