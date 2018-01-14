Golden Globe-Winning Actress Blames False Hawaii Missile Alert on President Trump

On Saturday, an inbound ballistic missile alert hit Hawaii. At first, the people on the island were under the impression that it was not a drill. Forty minutes later, the alarm ended, and everything was okay.

While the majority of America attributes the colossal mistake to human error, Curtis blames the president.

This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 13, 2018

Curtis’s emotionally-propelled argument didn’t do her any good. Instead, it apparently blew up in her face. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) Politicizes False Missile Alert: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He’s not taking this threat seriously …”

This worker really knew how to push Hawaii’s buttons.

The emergency alert about an incoming “ballistic missile threat” that jolted Hawaiians awake Saturday morning was a false alarm caused by someone hitting the “wrong button,” Gov. David Ige said.

“It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button,” Gov. David Ige told CNN. “ The warning went out to cell phones, television and radio got the emergency alert.”

Terrified residents began tweeting about an alert they received on their cellphones at around 8 a.m. local time. – READ MORE

