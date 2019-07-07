Gold Star Mom Takes a Swing at Kaepernick While Defending the American Flag That ‘Stands for Freedom’ (VIDEO)

Gold Star mom Amanda Jacobs is letting loose on former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick, as she defends the American flag, which she says “stands for freedom.”

The Gold Star mom doubled down on her criticism toward Kaepernick as she recalled the patriotism of her fallen son, who was killed in combat while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

When recalling the sacrifices of her son and now hearing some people call any sort of an American flag offensive, Jacobs responded on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday that the “flag is a symbol. … It’s a symbol of hope.”

“The American flag stands for freedom. It stands for our rights,” she said, adding that her son “was going to do what he had to do to protect that symbol.” – READ MORE