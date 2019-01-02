 

‘Going to Be a Great Year’: Trump Highlights His ‘Year of Historic Accomplishments’ in New Year’s Greeting (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump delivered a New Year’s greeting laying out his “historic accomplishments” from 2018.

The president had a rocky last month of 2018 that included a partial government shutdown, an overhaul to the U.S. strategy in the Middle East, a turbulent stock market, and several staffing changes, including the exit of Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Although December may have been rocky, he also had many major successes.

In his New Year’s greeting posted by the White House, Trump took a look back at the “historic” accomplishments of his administration in 2018 while slamming those who make his job “overly complicated.” – READ MORE

