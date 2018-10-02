GOING ROGUE: President Of Law Group Didn’t Tell Members He Would Call For Kavanaugh Investigation

The president of the American Bar Association (ABA) didn’t tell members of the organization’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary that he would be issuing a call for the FBI to investigate accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, several members of the ABA said they were unaware of the president’s letter prior to its release, and insisted its own committee remained non-partisan.

“The correspondence by Robert Carlson, President of the American Bar Association, of September 27, 2018, was not received by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary prior to its issuance,” the letter stated. “The Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary acts independently of ABA leadership.”

Further, the members stated that Carlson’s demand for an investigation would not affect Kavanaugh’s rating with the ABA.

"The Committee conducts non-partisan, non-ideological, and confidential peer review of federal judicial nominees," the letter said. "The ABA's rating for Judge Kavanaugh is not affected by Mr. Carlson's letter."

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she "saw him around the punch containers."