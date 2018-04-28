Gohmert: Nobody in America Suffers a More ‘Vile Reproach and Bigotry’ Than Black Conservatives (VIDEO)

Two sisters who have attracted a widespread audience for their commentary in support of President Donald Trump appeared on Capitol Hill this week to testify about Facebook’s alleged censorship of their social media posts.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — known by their fans as Diamond and Silk — became animated at points during the hearing, according to CBS News.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, used his time with Hardaway and Richardson to bring attention to a group he believes has been subjected to “more vile reproach and bigotry” than any other segment of the population.

He listed several black conservatives, including Hardaway and Richardson, who he claimed were treated unfairly on the basis of their political views by Facebook or other unspecified individuals or groups.- READ MORE

