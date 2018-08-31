Gohmert doubles down after FBI dismisses claim of Clinton server hack

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert doubled down after the FBI dismissed claims that a Chinese state-owned company hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

‘[P]artisan politics, sadly, are very much at play within some of the leadership at the FBI,” the Texas congressman said in a statement late Wednesday.

In his overnight statement, Gohmert argued it was the ICIG — not the FBI — that discovered the breach. He said the FBI conveniently omitted that detail.

“It’s not surprising that the FBI ‘has not found any evidence’ regarding Clinton’s servers being breached,” Gohmert, R-Texas, said. “It was the Obama-appointed Intelligence Community Inspector General that discovered the breach. It was not the FBI that found it, so their statement was technically correct, but very deceptive in its omission.”

The FBI also had referred Fox News to the Justice Department's Inspector General report, which was released in June, to push back on the Caller's reporting.

President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ MORE