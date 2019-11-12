GoFundMe ends ‘Baby Trump’ slasher’s legal defense fund after supporters give nearly $40,000

Hoyt Hutchinson has had some ups and downs over the last few days.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old Trump supporter said in a Facebook video that he was “so mad” over a baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa he’d decided to pop it, the Tuscaloosa News reports.

The balloon was on display at Moonish Park to protest President Trump’s visit to the Alabama-LSU football game, and Tuscaloosa Police arrested Hutchinson for felony criminal mischief shortly after he shanked the two-story monstrosity – Trump depicted as a diaper-wearing baby with a cell phone.

Hutchinson was free on bail by the third quarter, and by Sunday he’d raised nearly $40,000 through a GoFundMe page for his legal defense. But that all came crashing down the next day, when his enemies convinced the fundraising site to shut him down.

“We have been reported by the sympathizers,” the GoFundMe page read Monday. “Apparently we didn’t read the fine print. GoFundMe is not going to allow these generous donations to help Hoyt. They will soon likely refund all your support. – READ MORE