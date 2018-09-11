GoFundMe couple allegedly spent homeless man’s money on shoe collection, pricey vacations: report

The lawyer for a homeless man in Philadelphia whose selflessness led to donations of over $400,000 through an online fundraising page reportedly said the couple who set up the fund spent the money on amassing a shoe collection and pricey vacations.

Johnny Bobbitt’s attorney, Jacqueline Promislo, told The New York Post that the couple started to spend the money right after depositing it into their bank account.

“They went on shopping sprees,” she told the paper. “[Bobbitt] tells me they had a Louis Vuitton bag and Chanel sunglasses, a new iPhone 10.”

She said that a forensic accountant will sift through the account and verify the allegations. “But now that they say there is no money, where did it go?”

Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico are the couple accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe. The couple deny the claims in the suit, saying they’re wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he will buy drugs. – READ MORE

What started off as an inspirational story about a couple selflessly helping a homeless veteran has turned into a disheartening tale of alleged greed and drug abuse complete with police searches and confiscations.

On Thursday, the Courier-Post reported that GoFundMe has assured the currently rehabbing drug addict Johnny Bobbitt that he will receive the full $402,000 raised by the account set up for him by Katelyn McClure and Mark D’Amico after Bobbitt gave his last $20 to help McClure buy some gas when she was stranded in Philadelphia last year.

Breaking: BMW in driveway being loaded onto truck as investigators execute search warrant at home of couple accused of defrauding homeless man of gofundme donations. pic.twitter.com/sKin8LTu9D — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

McClure and D’Amico’s lawyer says the couple spent around $200,000 on behalf of Bobbitt, buying him a used vehicle and a trailer and giving him thousands in cash, which the couple says he quickly spent on drugs and gave away to family members. Bobbitt and his lawyer say that McClure and D’Amico gave him around $75,000 as well as the vehicle and the camper, but have since learned that the rest of the money is gone. – READ MORE