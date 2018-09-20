GoFundMe campaign blasts through $100K goal to cover Kavanaugh accuser’s security costs

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $130,000 to cover security expenses for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The fundraising campaign was started by Heidi Feldman, a law professorat Georgetown University. The campaign originally had a $100,000 goal, which was quickly updated to $175,000 after raising the initial sum within 24 hours.

“Due to death threats, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford (who uses ‘Dr. Blasey’ professionally) and her family have had to leave their residence and arrange for private security,” Feldman writes. “Let’s create a fund to cover her security expenses, to do just a bit to make it easier for women in her position to come forward despite great risks.”

As of Wednesday evening, the campaign had raised $137,497 from more than 4,300 donors. Feldman said that if the total raised is more than Ford needs, the remainder will be donated to "women's organizations and/or into an account to cover similar costs incurred in comparable situations."