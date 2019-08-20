‘Godfather’ Actor Goes After CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘His Father Would Smack Him’ (VIDEO)

Gianni Russo, who played Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather,” ripped CNN’s Chris Cuomo over a viral video in which the television anchor claimed comparisons to the Mafia movie are equivalent to a racial slur.

In a video that circulated last week, a person is shown harassing Cuomo in public and calling him “Fredo.”

That was a reference to Fredo Corleone, the fictional weak brother in the movie who doesn’t get much respect from his father or anyone else in the family.

Cuomo lost it over that, threatening to “ruin” the man’s “s***” and adding quite a bit more in off-color language. – READ MORE