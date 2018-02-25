‘In God We Trust’ Could Soon Make Its Way Into Every Public School in Florida

With the shooting in Parkland, Florida, still weighing heavily on people’s minds, state lawmakers passed legislation this week to bring “light” back into public schools.

By a vote of 97-10, the Florida House of Representatives approved a bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels that would require all public schools and administrative buildings to display a boldly faithful message: “In God We Trust.”

“He is not a Republican or a Democrat. He is not black or white,” Daniels told the Tampa Bay Times. “He is the light, and our schools need light in them like never before.”

The legislation would require the religious motto be posted in “a conspicuous place.”

Daniels noted she understands the importance of debating gun control, but said the root of the problem is “issues of the heart,” adding, “We cannot put God in a closet when the issues we face are bigger than us.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *