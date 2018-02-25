True Pundit

‘In God We Trust’ removed from classroom after atheist parent’s complaint

A Wisconsin fourth grade school teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School removed “Christian symbolism” from her classroom after an atheist parent complained.

Among the items that caused offense – a cross, a poster that read, “In God We Trust” and a picture frame that included the American flag and the words “God Bless America.”

Yes, good readers – an atheist was apparently triggered by the words “God Bless America” and suffered a near-catastrophic microagression.

Television station WTMJ reports that parent Rob Moore was “infuriated” and “fuming” over the classroom decorations. He said the items were removed after his complaints. – READ MORE

