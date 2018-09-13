‘God Forbid’ He ‘Lives Another 20 Years’: Joy Behar Crosses the Line With Trump Remark — Walks It Back (VIDEO)

While the panel on “The View” was discussing President Donald Trump’s recent comments on how well the federal government’s response was to Hurricane Maria last year, co-host Joy Behar insinuated that she hopes he does not live for another 20 years.

The remark was made after Trump said Tuesday that the aid response to Puerto Rico was an “unsung success.”

“This man will never apologize. If he lives another 20 years, God forbid, if he lives another 20 years — well, he could be, like, 105 by the time he … he, you know, we’ve got him here for the next…,” Behar said. – READ MORE

ABC’s “The View” co-host and comedian Joy Behar belittled first lady Melania Trump on CNN’s “Van Jones Show,” saying on Saturday that before she met now-husband president Donald Trump, she was “in Slovenia doing nothing.”

“She believed in birtherism just like her husband,” said Behar to a serious Jones — who nodded in agreement.

Jones then asked Behar if she thought Melania Trump was “trapped in this marriage.”

Behar replied, “She is now enjoying the fruits of the American country,” adding that Melania’s parents are now “enjoying chain migration.”

“Why shouldn’t she go along with it?” asked Behar. “She was in Slovenia doing nothing. I don’t know what she was doing there. What was she doing there?”- READ MORE