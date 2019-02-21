‘Go Get Them Nick’: POTUS Shows His Support After Covington Student Files Defamation Lawsuit

The Covington Catholic High School student who recently made waves in headlines over an alleged incident in a viral video is now filing a defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post, among several others, and the president is telling the student to “go get them.”

Covington student Nicholas Sandmann was accused of racist acts and disrespecting an elder during an encounter with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. — many were quick to jump to conclusions after viewing a short clip of the encounter circulating on social media.

“The Washington Post ignored basic journalistic standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump,” the president cited the statement by Sandmann’s lawyers.

President Donald Trump quickly embraced the student who sported a red “Make America Great Again” hat, explaining after the confrontation on Twitter the student was “smeared” by the media, and he hoped something good would come out of it.

“Go get them Nick,” President Trump reiterated his support for Sandmann following the news of the lawsuit.

“The Washington Post ignored basic journalistic standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump.” Covington student suing WAPO. Go get them Nick. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

The lawsuit filed against The Washington Post is seeking $250 million in damages, suggesting the newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” the teen to advance a “biased agenda” against President Trump, as IJR News reported.- READ MORE