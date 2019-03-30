Go Away, Hillary: Blasts NASA For Canceling All-Female Spacewalk

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is none too pleased with NASA canceling the historic all-female spacewalk for lack of a medium-sized spacesuit and proposed a completely non-sensical solution to the problem. Play Video

“Make another suit,” she said on Twitter earlier this week.

Except that would not be possible, given that the astronauts originally slated to perform the spacewalk are now floating above the Earth on the International Space Station. It’s not as if NASA can just send up a whole shuttle specifically to supply a medium-sized spacesuit. Not only that, the cancelation happened because astronaut Anne McClain discovered during her first spacewalk that she could not maneuver properly in the torso of the large-sized spacesuit. As NPR reported at the time, the crew onboard the ISS would not be able to prepare an adequate suit in time. – READ MORE