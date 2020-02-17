Global Warming Hardliner John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Use Private Jet to Grab Valentines Day Dinner

Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and global warming activist John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen flew 500 miles on a private jet to dine at a restaurant for their Valentine’s Day date, despite Legend’s insistence that the planet is in the midst of a “climate crisis.”

John Legend and Teigen reportedly traveled via private jet to grab dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, which is roughly 500 miles from their home. Teigen documented the Valentine’s Day trip in an Instagram story, which showed the couple on their way to the restaurant in the luxury jet.

Teigen took in the moment and shared the luxury experience on her Instagram.

The pair’s choice of travel smacks of hypocrisy and contradicts Legend’s hardline stance on climate change. In 2015, Legend warned his followers on Twitter that “We CANNOT elect a president who isn’t serious about climate change” – READ MORE

