Global Warming Alarmist Barbra Streisand Flew Her Dogs 10,000 Miles to Watch Her Sing

Barbra Streisand, who regularly rings alarm bells about the looming dangers of global warming in the Trump-era, reportedly flew her dogs around the world to watch her sing at London’s British Summer Time concert.

Per Page Six:

She took her three Coton de Tuléar pooches — Miss Scarlet, Miss Violet and Fanny — on a 10,000-mile roundtrip flight to watch her perform at London’s British Summer Time concert on Sunday.

“There was no expense spared for her three beloved pets in the backstage area,” The Sunreported. “They had free roam of her dressing room and a dedicated member of staff to push them in the buggy or walk them round at their free will.”

"Bringing some visitors to the show…" Barbra Streisand wrote in an Instagram post, which included a video of the pups (two of the Coton du Tulears are clones) and her entourage traveling in London.