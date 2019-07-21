Global Debt Hits $246 Trillion, 320% Of GDP, As Developing Debt Hits All Time HIgh

According to the latest IIF Global Debt Monitor released today, debt around the globe hit $246 trillion in Q1 2019, rising by $3 trillion in the quarter, and outpacing the rate of growth of the global economy as total debt/GDP rose to 320%

This was the second-highest dollar number on record after the first three months of 2018, though debt was higher in 2016 and 2017 as a share of world GDP. Total debt was broken down as follows:

Households: 60% of GDP

Non-financial corporates: 91% of GDP

Government 87% of GDP

Financial Corporations: 81% of GDP

