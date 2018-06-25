Glenn Beck Takes Off Mic, Storms Out of CNN Interview: ‘Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard’ (VIDEO)

Conservative media icon Glenn Beck walked out of a CNN interview Sunday after he was asked about the future of his media empire.

Beck appeared via a remote link on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” in an interview that began as a discussion and ended with Beck storming off camera.

The segment began with Beck discussing his contention that the mainstream media’s slanted coverage against President Donald Trump has resulted in even Trump critics on the right, such as Beck, feeling the obligation to push back and support the president, The Daily Caller reported.

"I think that's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard:" @glennbeck walks out of a live interview after @brianstelter asks about the future of his company. https://t.co/NKAFkvzJG6 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) June 24, 2018

Stelter asked about rumors that a deal for Beck to sell his company, TheBlaze, to The Daily Wire had fallen through.

“Is this related to the point about people not talking to each other? That if you want to create that media company, there’s no interest? What’s going on with that?” Stelter asked.

“Wow,” Beck replied. “Brian, thanks a lot, I think that’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard.

“I’m sitting here, ready to talk to you about the detaining of children and parents, trying to break families apart,” Beck said.

“We want to stop it and you want to play those games? Have a nice day,” Beck added and then walked out of the range of the camera. – READ MORE

