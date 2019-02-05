Gladys Knight Defends Singing National Anthem After Don Lemon Asks If She’s Concerned It Could Hurt Her Career

With singer Gladys Knight having just performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, there was contention by some who wished she had not given the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

Lemon pointed to how a New York Times article wrote how a singer at President Donald Trump’s inauguration lost her career for taking the gig.

“You have a much longer history and resume, right? And a legend in this business. Is that a concern for you at all given the controversy surrounding this,” he asked.

Knight said it comes down to being respectful to the country:

“You know what? Nothing good comes easy. And I would hope that they will understand as I do that we have a better way to do this than to be angry and why is he doing this or why ain’t she doing that, you know? For me, it’s just for me about respect. If we start denying the anthem, there are so many people that have died for our country and there are so many people in my family that are still part of, you know, just standing for the country, they are in the services and that kind of thing and just to not say that if you really listen to the lyrics of the beginning, you’ll understand that. We have fought hard for a long time and not just in wars.” – READ MORE