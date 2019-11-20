GLAAD: Chick-Fil-A Cave Not Enough, Must Disavow Itself

One of the nation’s largest gay advocacy organizations is greeting Chick-Fil-A’s divestment from Christian charities like the Salvation Army with tepid praise and further demands, including an “unequivocal” denunciation of the brand’s history and values.

GLAAD (whose name is an acronym for its former title, “Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation”) demanded “safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees” and an apparent denunciation of the Christian ministry Focus on the Family, responding to Chick-Fil-A’s decision to stop donating to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for needy children and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which serves historically black colleges and universities (HCBUs).

The full statement from Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s director of campaigns and rapid response, names more steps the fast-food chain must take to prove its genuine repentance:

If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families.

Chick-Fil-A investors, employees, and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism, but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty.

In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-Fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents. – READ MORE