Giuliani: When Mueller’s report shows Trump’s innocence we will admit he was ‘fair’

President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday said when special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report into alleged collusion and obstruction by the president’s campaign proves Trump did nothing wrong, “we will have to admit you were fair.”

“Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction,” Giuliani tweeted. “They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will.”

Giuliani has been urging the special counsel’s office to wrap up the investigation and issue a report on election interference before the 2018 midterms.

Trump accused the special counsel in a tweet earlier this year of "meddling" with the midterm elections, and has sought to cast the Mueller investigation as a Democratic effort to obstruct his administration.

Roger Stone, a former Donald Trump aide who’s long been linked with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, said he believes one of the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., will soon be indicted for “lying to the FBI.”

“I [predict], based on excellent sourcing, that the special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI,” Stone told James Miller of the conservative online outlet The Political Insider. “Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting.”

Stone was referring to a controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr. and other members of the campaign and a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information on then-candidate Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

There has been, as yet, no confirmation that Trump Jr. had met with the FBI to discuss that or anything else. Stone did not immediately respond to a request from Newsweek's on Saturday to clarify his comments, and confirm whether he was aware of a previously unknown interview the FBI conducted with Trump Jr.