Giuliani: What Comey, Brennan Orchestrated ‘as Close to Treason as You Can Get’

In a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rudy Giuliani, personal legal counsel for President Donald Trump, weighed in on the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against former National Security Adviser Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn after new evidence came to light showing FBI agents attempted to entrap Flynn into lying to them.

Giuliani said former CIA Director John Brennan, along with former FBI Director James Comey, orchestrated the Deep State’s attempt to take down Trump, which he described as “as close to treason as you can get.”

He added, “I think they have Comey. And I think, despite the fact that he got let off a couple of times — and I have no inside information — I believe that Attorney General Barr was saving it for the really good case, the one that comes pretty close to treason, because what they did after was elected, I don’t say that it’s treason, but it’s as close to treason as you can get. They wanted to take out the lawfully elected President of the United States, and they wanted to do it by lying, submitting false affidavits, using phony witnesses — in other words, they wanted to do it by illegal means. What is overthrowing a government by illegal means? A coup … and it’s also treason.” – READ MORE

