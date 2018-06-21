Giuliani: We Believe Strzok Left Behind Similarly Biased ‘Cohorts’ on Trump-Russia Probe

On “America’s Newsroom,” Giuliani said Strzok was removed from Mueller’s probe, but the controversial FBI agent may have left behind some of his similarly biased “cohorts” on Mueller’s team.

“If that’s the case, then how can you trust anything they’re doing in this investigation?” Giuliani said. “We have to investigate the investigators, in order to determine if it’s a valid investigation.”

As for speculation that he will recommend President Trump not testify before Mueller’s team, Giuliani said that will depend on the stipulations and how narrow the questioning would be.

“[He] certainly won’t sit down with him with these questions still lingering about whether these people are a kangaroo court and a firing squad,” Giuliani said. “Who in his right mind would put their client in front of people like that?”- READ MORE