Giuliani warns of perjury trap: ‘Truth isn’t truth’ (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday argued that President Trump could get caught in a perjury trap if he agrees to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, saying “truth isn’t truth.”

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells @chucktodd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/SChZbfgAOX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

Giuliani, who is Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, sought to explain the reason for the drawn-out negotiations between Trump’s legal team and Mueller’s team over a potential interview.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“And when you tell me that he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because that’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth,” Giuliani said. – READ MORE

Trump had ‘no problem’ with White House counsel’s testimony

Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani refuted speculation Sunday that White House counsel Donald McGahn had flipped on President Trump, accusing “desperate” investigators of leaking information about the attorney’s cooperation with the special counsel in order to lure the president into a perjury trap.

“They’re down to desperation time,” Mr. Giuliani said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They have to write a report, and they don’t have a single bit of evidence.”

(…)

Mr. Giuliani said the president has “encouraged all the people who testified to tell the truth, to take as long as they needed to do that, and as long as they did, they’ll have no problem with the president or us.”

“And we have no reason to believe that Don McGahn didn’t do that,” he added.

He said the leak indicated that the Mueller team is panicking because “they know they don’t have a case, there was no collusion, there was no obstruction, they can’t prove it, and they are trying to get the president to testify,” Mr. Giulianitold Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” – READ MORE