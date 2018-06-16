Giuliani Urges Suspension of Mueller’s Russia Probe in Wake of Watchdog Report

The Department of Justice Inspector General’s report that disclosed widespread anti-Trump bias is reason enough to halt special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers, said Thursday.

Giuliani made the case that the report proves the Mueller team is infested with the same bias that the DOJ’s top watchdog found was rampant in the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton.

“I believe that (Deputy Attorney General) Rod Rosenstein and (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves and that chance comes about tomorrow. It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow,” Giuliani said during his appearance on the Fox Newsshow “Hannity.”

The report, which can be read at the Justice Department’s website, depicted a pervasive culture of bias against Trump at the FBI and Justice Department. The report did not dispute the findings of the year-long investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, but said that the rampant bias was a threat to the public’s ability to trust the nation’s top law enforcement officials.

“Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people to investigate these people like Strzok,” Giuliani told host Sean Hannity. “Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1