Giuliani: Trump’s legal team almost done with ‘voluminous’ counterreport to Mueller

President Trump’s legal team is preparing a “voluminous” report aimed at discrediting special counsel Robert Mueller and aims to have a “preliminary draft” of the report ready by next week, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Daily Beast.

He also indicated that most of the information in the counterreport is publicly available information that can be found on Google.

“The first half of it is 58 pages, and second half isn’t done yet … It needs an executive summary if it goes over a hundred,” Giuliani told the Beast.

The “counterreport” is intended to help Trump’s team defend the president against special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice charges. – READ MORE

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz suspects special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors is preparing to subpoena President Trump.

“I do. I think they’re gearing up for what will be a difficult legal battle,” Dershowitz, a fierce critic of Mueller’s federal Russia investigation, said during an interview Tuesday with CNN.

Dershowitz’s comments follow a CNN report Monday in which Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lead personal attorney, said he hasn’t heard from Mueller’s office in nearly three weeks as the two sides negotiate terms for a possible presidential voluntary interview as part of the ongoing Russia probe.

Dershowitz was asked Tuesday whether the radio silence could indicate Mueller’s team may be considering another means of obtaining Trump’s testimony.

“I suspect they have come to the same conclusion I came to several weeks ago that the tactic of the Trump team — I have no inside information on this — but the tactic of the Trump team is to make the Mueller team an offer they can’t accept so that in the end there will be no sit-down and the Trump team can say, ‘Look, we made them an offer. It’s their fault. They didn’t accept it,'” Dershowitz said.- READ MORE