Giuliani: Trump won’t sit with Mueller until he gets info on informant

President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Tuesday that the president will not sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team until his legal team gets all documents related to the FBI’s use of an informant.

“We need all the documents before we can decide whether we are going to do an interview,” Giuliani told The Washington Post in an interview.

Giuliani added that the fact Mueller is trying to interview the president suggests that the probe is coming to an end.

“I don’t think they would have asked to interview him until they are pretty much finished with everything,” he said. “They’re only going to get one shot at him. They know that. You look pretty amateurish if you interview him and you don’t have all the facts gathered.”

Mueller has sought to negotiate an interview with Trump as part of his team’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice. Trump’s lawyers, however, have been reluctant to grant such an interview. – READ MORE

