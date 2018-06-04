Giuliani: Trump lawyers ‘leaning toward’ not letting president sit for interview with Mueller (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday it’s unlikely President Trump will sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Jay [Sekulow] and I want to keep an open mind. We’re leaning toward not [doing an interview],” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“But look, if they can convince us that it will be brief, it will be to the point, there were five or six points they have to clarify, and with that we can get this long nightmare for the American public over,” he added.

Is Rudy Giuliani recommending Pres. Trump not agree to interview with special counsel Mueller? “I want to keep an open mind, and I have to just be honest: We're leaning toward not." https://t.co/ld1yFaPr6p #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/htEZIFpWrF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 3, 2018

The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump’s lawyers wrote to Mueller in January arguing that the president cannot commit obstruction of justice in the special counsel’s probe because of his constitutional authority over the investigation.

Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team in April, has said he’d take Mueller to court if the special counsel attempted to subpoena Trump.

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1