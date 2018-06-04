True Pundit

Giuliani: Trump lawyers ‘leaning toward’ not letting president sit for interview with Mueller (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday it’s unlikely President Trump will sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Jay [Sekulow] and I want to keep an open mind. We’re leaning toward not [doing an interview],” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“But look, if they can convince us that it will be brief, it will be to the point, there were five or six points they have to clarify, and with that we can get this long nightmare for the American public over,” he added.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump’s lawyers wrote to Mueller in January arguing that the president cannot commit obstruction of justice in the special counsel’s probe because of his constitutional authority over the investigation.

Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team in April, has said he’d take Mueller to court if the special counsel attempted to subpoena Trump.

