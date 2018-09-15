Giuliani: Trump has nothing to be concerned with on Manafort’s deal

Rudy Giuliani told The Hill Friday that President Trump has nothing to be concerned about from Paul Manafort’s decision to cooperate with prosecutors.

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, pleaded guilty to additional charges on Friday morning, roughly three weeks after being convicted on eight criminal counts in a Virginia court.

Giuliani said that if Manafort had incriminating evidence on Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “would have had him plead to a conspiracy that would encompass the president.”

Giuliani also criticized Mueller’s team — naming prosecutor Andrew Weissman specifically — for failing to dampen the idea that Manafort could be cooperating against Trump.

“One of the things they should do, if they were ethical, is to cut off the speculation,” Giuliani said, claiming that he used to do this in his days as a federal prosecutor if there was erroneous speculation in the media about one of his cases. – READ MORE