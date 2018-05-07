Giuliani: Trump Doesn’t ‘Have to’ Comply with Mueller Subpoena

President Donald Trump doesn’t “have to” comply with special counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena to testify because he “can assert the same privilege as other presidents have,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Sunday on the ABC News show “This Week.”

Giuliani, who now serves on Trump’s personal legal team, also told host George Stephanopoulos the president should get the “Hillary Clinton” treatment instead of hours of grilling under oath by Mueller’s team.

Clinton, whom the FBI investigated for using a private email server to conduct official business as secretary of state, was interviewed without having been sworn in under oath, and no one prepared a transcript of the relatively brief discussion. Clinton also received the FBI’s questions in advance.

The only record of the interview are the notes the interviewing agents composed on what is known as a “302.” It is also not usually the FBI’s practice to place individuals under oath because lying to federal agents is a crime in any case.

“We don’t have to,” Giuliani replied when Stephanopoulos asked him if Trump’s team would “comply” with a subpoena from Mueller. “He’s the president of the United States. We can assert the same privilege as other presidents have. President [Bill] Clinton negotiated a deal in which he didn’t admit the effectiveness of the subpoena.” – READ MORE

