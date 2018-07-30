Giuliani: Trump didn’t commit a crime of any kind

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that the tapes of private conversations between Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen are proof that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia “is going nowhere.”

“In that sense, they prove that this investigation is going nowhere,” Giuliani said of the tapes during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970.

“Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong, he didn’t commit a crime of any kind,” he continued.

The lawyer said he listened to a recording Cohen made of a conversation between him and CNN’s Chris Cuomo, during which the two discussed Cohen’s arrangement of a payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels meant to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

“Cohen, over and over again, answered Chris Cuomo’s questions by saying [Trump] didn’t know about it, he did it on my own,” Giuliani said of the recording. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called into Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel to discuss the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and his then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Per “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani told Fox News “somebody played around” with the tape.

The former New York mayor said on the show it has been “determined” the video was “tampered with” to “obscure” something from the tape that would hurt Cohen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1