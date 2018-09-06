Politics Security
Giuliani to Mueller: Take A Hike; Trump Is NOT Answering Any Russian Questions
BOOM.
BREAKING:
New York (AP) — Trump will not answer federal investigators’ questions, in writing or in person, about whether he tried to block the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Giuliani tells @AP
— David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) September 6, 2018