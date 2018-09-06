    True Pundit

    Giuliani to Mueller: Take A Hike; Trump Is NOT Answering Any Russian Questions

    BOOM.

    “Trump will not answer federal investigators’ questions, in writing or in person, about whether he tried to block the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Giuliani tells AP” — Joachim

