Giuliani: There is ‘nothing illegal about looking for dirt on political opponents’ (VIDEO)

President Trump‘s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday that there is nothing illegal about digging up dirt on political opponents, no matter where the information comes from.

“When I ran against them [Democrats] they were looking for dirt on me every day. That’s what you do. Maybe you shouldn’t, but you do. Nothing illegal about that,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night.

“Even if it comes from a Russian, a German, an American, doesn’t matter,” he continued. – READ MORE

