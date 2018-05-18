Giuliani: There is ‘nothing illegal about looking for dirt on political opponents’ (VIDEO)

President Trump‘s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday that there is nothing illegal about digging up dirt on political opponents, no matter where the information comes from.

Rudy Giuliani on Russia investigation: "When I ran against [Democrats] they were looking for dirt on me every day, I mean, that's what you do…Nothing illegal about that. And even if it comes from a Russian or a German or an American, it doesn't matter." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/ddFaxZR44z — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2018

“When I ran against them [Democrats] they were looking for dirt on me every day. That’s what you do. Maybe you shouldn’t, but you do. Nothing illegal about that,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night.

“Even if it comes from a Russian, a German, an American, doesn’t matter,” he continued. – READ MORE

