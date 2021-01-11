Giuliani Says Trump Owes It To MAGA Movement To Declassify Everything

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump owes it to his supporters to declassify everything before he leaves office.

Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on a podcast Friday that the president ought to go on a reclassification spree because there’s “no longer any reason to try to create some kind of harmony.”

“At many times, I thought he was ready to do it, and many times it was blocked by, I have to assume, the force that we now call the ‘deep state,’” Giuliani said.

“I think he owes it, not just to MAGA, he owes it to the American people to put it out,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” during a rally Wednesday a few hours before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, reiterated to Bannon his unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Rudy Giuliani says “I’m willing to stake my reputation” on the fact that there is election fraud: “Let’s have trial by combat.” pic.twitter.com/Bhbx6fnPcq — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2021